Bard didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Giants.

Bard entered the game with a two-run lead and set down the Giants on only 11 pitches to tally his 10th save of the season. He was in need of a smooth outing as he had allowed four earned runs across his last 2.1 innings while blowing a save and taking two losses. Despite the rough patch, Bard has largely been reliable this season, so he should continue to occupy the closer role. Overall, he maintains a 3.77 ERA, but that is paired with a strong 20:5 K:BB across 14.1 frames.