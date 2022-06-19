Bard saved Saturday's 5-4 victory against the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bard surrendered a leadoff double to Ha-Seong Kim and a one-out walk to Jake Cronenworth to make things tight but struck out Manny Machado and induced a Luke Voit groundout to end the game. The outing was the 36-year-old's first action since Tuesday and the rust showed though Bard was able to pull into a tie for sixth in the majors with his 14th save and lower his ERA to a sparkling 1.98.