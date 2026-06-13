Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rockies' Eiberson Castellano: Contract selected

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Rockies selected Castellano's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

Castellano has spent most of the season at Double-A Hartford, though he made his last appearance at Albuquerque and pitched six shutout innings while striking out seven batters and allowing three men to reach base. The 25-year-old will now get a chance to show what he can do in the majors while presumably working in a long-relief role. Jeff Criswell was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Castellano on the active roster, and Valente Bellozo was outrighted to Albuquerque to free up a 40-man spot.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!