Double-A Reading placed Castellano on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.

After about a three-week stay on the shelf due to another unspecified injury, Castellano was activated from Reading's IL last Thursday. He made a relief appearance in a 5-4 loss to Erie that same day and gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks over one inning. It's unclear if Castellano aggravated the previous injury or suffered a new one in that relief appearance, but Reading moved quickly to deactivate the 24-year-old righty once again. Castellano is without a clear timeline to return to action.