Holliday will make his Rockies organizational debut with Single-A Fresno on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The Rockies used the fourth overall pick on Holliday in last month's First-Year Player Draft, and he's set to make his affiliated debut with the team Tuesday. The Low-A Grizzlies have 21 games left in their season, and 18-year-old Holliday will get a taste of professional ball before the conclusion of the 2025 season.