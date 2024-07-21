Tovar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Tovar singled and scored in his first trip to the plate before then adding a two-run shot in the fifth to put Colorado on top 4-2. It marked the shortstop's fifth consecutive multi-hit performance and his third game in a row with at least one home run. Tovar has also hit safely in eight consecutive games, batting .441 (15-for-34) over that stretch with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored.