Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Getting breather Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tovar is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Tovar's streak of 15 straight starts at shortstop will come to an end Friday, yielding to Ryan Ritter, who was just activated from the injured list. During that 15-game stretch, Tovar went 18-for-61 (.295) with eight doubles and two stolen bases.
