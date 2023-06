Tovar went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Tovar hit second in the order for the fourth consecutive game -- half of which have come against lefties -- after hitting almost exclusively eighth or ninth in the order for the first 10 weeks of the season. He has one hit in three of those four games and also has a pair of RBI and runs. In the last month, Tovar has hit .274 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored across 112 plate appearances.