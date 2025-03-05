The Rockies optioned Jones to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Jones was in the mix for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility player, but after striking out eight times in his first nine Cactus League at-bats, his chances of breaking camp with the big club disappeared. The 27-year-old switch hitter received a cup of coffee with the Rockies last June, going 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk over six games before finishing the season at Albuquerque.
