Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Continues power surge

Goodman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks Tuesday in a 7-3 win against the Cubs.

Goodman got Colorado off to a good start with a two-run blast off Colin Rea in the first inning. The long ball was his seventh over his past 12 contests, a span in which the backstop is batting .256 with 14 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases. Goodman broke out with 31 homers over 144 contests last season, and he's on pace to easily exceed that mark this year with 18 homers runs through 61 games. Goodman leads MLB catchers in long balls and ranks fourth among qualified backstops in OPS (.845)