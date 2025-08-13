Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Goodman popped his 23rd home run of the season in the fourth inning. That snapped what had been a cold start to the Rockies' road trip, as Goodman entered Tuesday's game having gone just 2-for-16 across his last four games. While four of Goodman's six home runs since the All-Star break have come at home, he has performed equally well on the road overall this season.