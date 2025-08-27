Rockies' Hunter Goodman: Pops 26th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's victory over the Astros.
Goodman deposited a Hunter Brown sinker into the Crawford Boxes for a two-run homer in the third inning that padded the Rockies' lead. The catcher's power has been a constant this season, as he's produced an .847 OPS with 23 doubles, four triples, 26 homers and 75 RBI across 116 games. Even with Colorado's season going poorly, the 25-year-old has consistently provided a spark offensively.
