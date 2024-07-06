Beeks earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals, pitching an inning with one strikeout and allowing two hits.

The southpaw reliever entered the ninth and looked to be in danger after he allowed two straight singles to lead off the frame. However, Beeks recovered by retiring the next three batters to work out of the jam, securing his 13th career save. The 30-year-old has collected the last two Colorado saves and produced four straight outings without allowing an earned run over 5.1 innings. He now sports a 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB across 44 innings this season.