Herget will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

Herget was a starting pitcher in college but has not made a traditional start in his entire professional career. He did, however, record more than three outs in 31 of his 59 appearances for the Rockies in 2025. Herget was excellent out of the Rockies' bullpen last season, posting a 2.48 ERA and 81:26 K:BB over 83.1 innings.