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Rockies' Jimmy Herget: Goes on paternity list
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The Rockies placed Herget on the paternity list Thursday.
Herget will be away from the club for a few days while welcoming a new addition to the family. Seth Halvorsen has taken his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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