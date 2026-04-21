The Rockies will start Herget as an opener Tuesday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will pick up his third start of the season as an opener Tuesday, with Chase Dollander expected to follow in the bulk role. Herget has primary worked as a high-leverage arm for Colorado this season with three holds and a save, and he's been effective with a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over 11 innings. He won't have any fantasy relevance Tuesday while working as an opener, however.