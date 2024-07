Beck (hand) went 0-for-3 at the plate Tuesday in his first rehab game with the Rockies' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Beck was shelved for nearly two months with a fractured left hand but has finally been cleared for game action. The outfielder will eventually move his rehab up to Triple-A Albuquerque and figures to require a good number of rehab at-bats given how much time he's missed. Beck could be back with the Rockies by early August.