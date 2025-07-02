Beck went 5-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Beck's impressive sophomore season rolled on Tuesday as he tallied up a career-best five hits. Now sitting at 299 plate appearances, the young outfielder is slashing .274/.331/.474 with an .805 OPS, 31 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and nine stolen bases through 74 games. While his .355 BABIP will be challenging to maintain, Beck has clearly taken a step forward in 2025 after a rocky rookie campaign.