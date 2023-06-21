Alfaro went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Alfaro came up big late in the game with a three-run blast to center field to bring the Rockies within breathing distance. The 30-year-old went hitless in his first three games with the ballclub but has tallied three extra-base hits over his last eight at-bats. Alfaro will get the occasional start behind the dish but primarily will handle backup duties and doesn't carry much fantasy consideration. He's slashing .158/.200/.421 with four RBI, a run scored and a 0:9 BB:K over 20 plate appearances.