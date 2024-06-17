The Rockies placed Rogers on the 15-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder rotator cuff strain, retroactive to June 14.

Rogers was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on May 27. Over his five major-league appearances this season, the 29-year-old southpaw registered a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings. With Rogers on the shelf, the Rockies reinstated right-handers Jake Bird (elbow) and Justin Lawrence (shoulder) from the 15-day IL, while Angel Chivilli was optioned to Double-A Hartford.