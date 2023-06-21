Profar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

The 30-year-old will get a breather on getaway day after he had started in each of the last six games. With Profar on the bench, Randal Grichuk will fill in as the Rockies' starting left fielder, while center fielder Brenton Doyle gets a look in Profar's usual spot atop the batting order.