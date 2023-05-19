Profar is absent from the Rockies' lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Profar has seen his playing time cut a bit with Brenton Doyle's emergence and Randal Grichuk's return. It's the second time in the last four games and third time in the last 12 contests that he's been on the bench.
