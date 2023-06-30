Profar went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 14-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Prior to Thursday, Profar had gone 0-for-9 over his last three games. The veteran outfielder was the only Colorado hitter to log multiple hits in this contest. He's batting .228 (21-for-92) in June and .238 on the year with a .698 OPS, six home runs, 28 RBI, 35 runs scored and one stolen base through 72 contests.
