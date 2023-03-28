Profar resolved his visa issues Tuesday and is on his way to join the Rockies in Arizona, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

Profar agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million contract with the Rockies last Sunday and can now finally join up with his new team just before the close of spring camp. It's going to be a quick turnaround, but the 30-year-old could very well be in Colorado's starting lineup for Opening Day on Thursday at San Diego. He doesn't offer a ton of power or speed, but Coors Field tends to elevate those things. It's an ideal landing spot for the former top prospect.