site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-justin-lawrence-back-in-albuquerque | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Back in Albuquerque
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Rockies optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
Lawrence was up with the Rockies for only one day after he was designated as the club's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres. He didn't appear in either end of the twin bill.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read