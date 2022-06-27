The Rockies reinstated Bryant (back) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start in left field and bat third in the Rockies' series opener against the Dodgers.

The Rockies have yet to see much of their new $182 million man this year, as a pair of trips to the injured list have limited him to just 17 games. He has just one hit and seven strikeouts across four rehab appearances, but he's nonetheless considered ready to return to the big leagues. His .270/.342/.333 slash line thus far for his new team is merely good for an 80 wRC+, so the Rockies will hope to see much more from him going forward.