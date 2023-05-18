Bryant went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Bryant came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and delivered a two-RBI single. He's hit well of late, tallying seven multi-hit performances across his last 12 games. In that span, he's also driven in six and scored three runs. Bryant has reached base at a solid clip -- he's maintained a .297 average and .370 on-base percentage -- though he has only a .129 ISO across 173 plate appearances this season.