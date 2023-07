Bryant went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

Bryant padded the Rockies' lead with his seventh-inning blast. He's gone 9-for-32 (.281) in July, hitting safely in seven of his eight games this month. The 31-year-old battled a heel injury during the first half, so staying healthy will be a key for him going forward. Bryant is slashing .261/.337/.385 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 59 contests this season.