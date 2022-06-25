Bryant (back) won't return from the injured list during the Rockies' three-game series in Minnesota this weekend, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts through his first two rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque, and he'll remain with the affiliate through the weekend before potentially rejoining the big-league club next week. Manager Bud Black said Bryant hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery, and the team just wants to provide him "a few more games to get ready."