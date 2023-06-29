Bryant (heel) will be activated from the injured list Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Despite being sidelined since late May due to another flareup of left foot discomfort, Bryant needed only one minor-league rehab game to prove his health. He will be back in the Rockies' starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the visiting Tigers, though there should be a built-in expectation that he's going to need regular days off moving forward. The 31-year-old has appeared in just 92 games for Colorado since inking a seven-year, $182 million contract with the club in March of 2022.