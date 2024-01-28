Bryant is expected to be the Rockies' everyday first baseman in 2024, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Saunders notes that Bryant will also see starts at designated hitter and could play some right field, as well, but the plan is to make him the regular first baseman. Bryant has made only 30 starts at first base in his major-league career, but seven of those came in September last season after he returned from one of his many injuries. The 32-year-old contends that he's healthy now and hopefully playing a less demanding position will help keep him that way. Bryant has played in just 32 percent of the Rockies' games during his two seasons in Colorado because of a multitude of injuries.