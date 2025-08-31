Brown (0-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss versus the Cubs on Saturday.

Brown did a little better in his second MLB start, but he still wasn't all that successful in his first turn at Coors Field. He was able to keep the ball down, but he's walked three batters in each of his two outings, and he'll need to improve in that area to find more success. Brown is tentatively scheduled for another home start next week against the Padres.