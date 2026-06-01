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Rockies' McCade Brown: Moving through throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brown (shoulder) had been scheduled to throw a live bullpen session this weekend, MLB.com reports.

The Rockies have yet to officially confirm whether Brown was able to complete the next step in his throwing program, but at the very least, the report presumably indicates that the right-hander has already thrown off a mound without a hitter present in the batter's box. Brown has been on the mend from right shoulder inflammation since the early weeks of spring training, and given how long he's been shelved, he'll likely need to complete multiple live sessions before moving on to what will presumably be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has three minor-league options remaining and could be sent to Triple-A Albuquerque or Double-A Hartford once he's deemed ready to return from the 60-day injured list.

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