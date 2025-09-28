Brown (0-5) took the loss Sunday against San Francisco, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks across three innings. He struck out two.

Both runs charged to Brown came via the long ball -- he gave up a solo shot to Willy Adames to lead off the game before Rafael Devers led off the fourth with another homer. It's a tough way to finish the season for Brown, who allowed one run while striking out 10 in his last time out against the Mariners. Overall, Brown posted a 7.36 ERA with a 1.83 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings in his first seven major-league starts.