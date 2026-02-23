Rockies' McCade Brown: Rebounding from shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies announced Monday that Brown is day-to-day due to right shoulder inflammation, TheDNVR.com reports.
Colorado hasn't shut Brown down from throwing while he's been managing the shoulder issue, so the 25-year-old still appears on track to be ready to go for the start of the season. Brown reached the big leagues for the first time in 2025 but struggled in his seven starts with Colorado, submitting a 7.36 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 25.2 innings. He could be ticketed for the Triple-A Albuquerque rotation to begin the 2026 campaign after Colorado brought aboard three veteran starters (Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano) over the winter.
More News
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Falls to Giants•
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Best start of season in no-decision•
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Avoids loss in fifth start•
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Shows progress but gets no support•
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Chased early by Padres•
-
Rockies' McCade Brown: Better in second start•