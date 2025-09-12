Brown (0-4) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Padres.

This was Brown's longest start and also featured the fewest runs allowed of his four major-league outings so far. However, the Rockies mustered just four hits in the whole game, giving the rookie right-hander next to nothing for offensive support. Brown is now at a 9.88 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 13.2 innings in the majors. He'll remain tough to trust in fantasy for the rest of the campaign. Brown's next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Marlins.