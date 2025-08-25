Brown (0-1) took the loss Sunday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The 25-year-old was recalled from Double-A Hartford to make his MLB debut Sunday, and he was hit hard by the Pirates. Brown surrendered a pair of extra-base hits, including a three-run home run by Jared Triolo. Brown posted a 3.14 ERA and a 57:13 K:BB across 43 innings with Hartford. German Marquez (biceps) is nearing a return, but if Marquez isn't ready to go, Brown would likely draw another start next weekend against the Cubs.