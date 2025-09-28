Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Rockies haven't announced that Moniak is dealing with an injury, but he'll nonetheless close out the season with three consecutive absences from the lineup. Yanquiel Fernandez will draw another start in right field in place of Moniak, who has compiled a .270 average with 24 home runs, nine stolen bases, 68 RBI and 62 runs in 135 games on the campaign.