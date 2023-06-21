The Rockies optioned Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

After a month-long stay on the injured list due to elbow inflammation before he was optioned to the minors, Davis rejoined the Colorado rotation Tuesday. The rookie right-hander was unable to make a case for a more permanent stint with the big club, however, as he was blasted for five earned runs on five hits and four walks across four innings en route to taking a loss against the Reds. Davis will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Karl Kauffmann, who is expected to serve as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's series finale in Cincinnati.