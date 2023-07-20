Triple-A Albuquerque placed Davis on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury.

The Rockies have two openings in the big-league rotation at the moment, but Davis' injury will disqualify him from consideration for filling the void. Even before he was shut down at Albuquerque, Davis might not have been the Rockies' first choice for a promotion after he struggled mightily over his multiple stints with the big club earlier this season. In his five appearances (four starts) at the big-league level, Davis posted a 10.61 ERA and 2.25 WHIP across 18.2 innings.