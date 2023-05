Johnson allowed one run on two hits and a walk in one inning of work against the Reds on Monday. He earned a save but did not record a strikeout.

Johnson entered a 9-7 game in the ninth inning and flirted with danger. He gave up a two-out RBI single to Nick Senzel before closing out the one-run game with a pair of runners on base. Johnson has now converted all seven of his save opportunities despite a 5.51 ERA through 16.1 innings.