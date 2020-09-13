Manager Bud Black said that Tapia was removed after four innings in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Angels after experiencing dizziness during the contest, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. He went 1-for-2 with a base hit and a run scored before departing.

Manager Bud Black said that Tapia was feeling ill prior to Sunday's game, and he was dizzy after he made a diving catch in the third inning. He was removed from the game as a result. The Rockies are off Monday, so Tapia will get a full day to recover before the team determines whether he's fit to play Tuesday against the Athletics.