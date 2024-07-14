Feltner (1-9) took the loss against the Mets on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over 3.2 innings.

Feltner had trouble finding the striking zone, as the five walks were two more than his previous season high. Three of the free passes came in the second frame, which was when the Mets scored all four of their runs against him. Feltner did at least manage to register seven punchouts, but he couldn't avoid his ninth loss of the campaign. Among NL pitchers, only teammate Dakota Hudson has lost more games, and Feltner has been mostly ineffective with a 5.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 102.1 innings.