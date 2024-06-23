McMahon went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals while also drawing a walk.

McMahon continued his offensive surge Saturday, tallying hits in each of his first two trips to the plate before adding a solo home run in the eighth to bring Colorado back within one run of the Nationals. It marked the third baseman's seventh multi-hit performance in his last 10 games and he's now homered in two of his last three. Over the former stretch he's batting .476 (17-for-42) with four homers, eight RBI and 11 runs scored.