McMahon went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk, two total runs and two total RBI in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

McMahon and Michael Toglia teamed up to notch all six of the Rockies' extra-base hits Wednesday, though the pair's performance wasn't enough to upset Detroit. McMahon endured an awful start to the season, batting just .147 with a mere four RBI over 29 games through the end of April. However, the veteran third baseman has begun to turn things around in May -- he's hit safely and driven in at least one run in four of five contests this month, and he's notched five extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple and two homers) in that span.