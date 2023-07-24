McMahon is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The initial lineup Colorado released Monday included McMahon at third base, but he'll end up heading to the bench while Alan Trejo picks up a start at the hot corner. The Rockies haven't indicated that McMahon was scratched from the starting nine due to an injury-related issue, so he's presumably just getting a day off due to the lefty-on-lefty matchup. Southpaw Patrick Corbin is on the hill for Washington in the series opener.