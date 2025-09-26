default-cbs-image
Ritter went 3-for-4 in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.

Ritter did his part to get on base, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's seen a part-time role in September, batting .237 (9-for-38) over 14 games this month. The infielder is at a .251/.301/.352 slash line with one home runs, three stolen bases, 18 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles and three triples over 197 plate appearances in the majors this season.

