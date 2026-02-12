Ritter will have the chance to compete for the starting role at second base during spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ritter made his big-league debut in 2025 and split his playing time almost exactly evenly between second base and shortstop. Ezequiel Tovar will likely play nearly every day at the latter position, while Edouard Julien and Willi Castro are both offseason additions that will factor in at the keystone. That seemingly leaves a narrow path for Ritter to make the Opening Day roster, though a strong spring could change his outlook.