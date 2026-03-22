Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Ritter has secured a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Ritter is expected to fill a utility role for the Rockies after slashing .333/.404/.529 with two home runs and three stolen bases over 57 plate appearances in the Cactus League while seeing playing time at three infield spots as well as left field. He should be in line for regular playing time versus left-handed pitching and could earn more opportunities against righties early on if Tyler Freeman (back) requires a stint on the injured list.