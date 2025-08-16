Ritter went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Ritter was activated from the injured list Friday after around a four-week absence. He immediately started at shortstop while hitting ninth and delivered a leadoff double in his first at-bat. Ritter is likely to see the majority of his playing time at second base moving forward, but he should get regular playing time with Thairo Estrada (hamstring) out for the season.